Cala gets go-ahead for East Kilbride housing scheme

South Lanarkshire Council approved the plans for 173 homes, which are set to start on site in June. The scheme in Jackton forms part of an investment in the East Kilbride Community Growth Area (CGA).

Cala will deliver properties ranging from one- and two-bedroom apartments to a variety of homes of up to five bedrooms, including terraced, detached and semi-detached house. All homes will feature a renewable energy solution such as either PV panels or hybrid air source heat pumps.

Wider proposals include the delivery of integrated foot and cycle pathways.

Initial works include the construction of the first phase of a spine road that will serve the whole site, eventually connecting through to Lindsayfield.

The first phase of new Cala homes is part of CGA plans for the delivery of approximately 1,950 homes from a consortium that also includes Lynch Homes and Abbey Developments. The consortium will deliver five play areas, green space and small retail outlets. A new primary school developed and funded by South Lanarkshire Council is also included in the masterplan.

Fraser Dick, development manager at Cala Homes (West), said: “We’re pleased to have received a positive response from South Lanarkshire Council’s planning committee as we look to progress our housing plans for Jackton in earnest.

“The East Kilbride Community Growth Area (CGA) was adopted in 2009, so a lot of work has gone into reaching this point and we now look forward to providing what we believe is a socially, environmentally and economically sustainable first phase of development with high quality design principles and inclusivity firmly in mind.

“We plan to create an attractive neighbourhood with a distinct identity and well-designed spaces that will reflect our desire to maximise connectivity while enhancing landscape features that are equipped for people to live, work and play.

“We believe this first phase of housing will set a high standard for the next to follow, eventually realising approximately 400 new Cala homes for Jackton.”

