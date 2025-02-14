Cala Homes opens Southern division

Cala Southern managing director Rod Martin

Cala Southern will spearhead the company's westward expansion, across Dorset, Hampshire and south Wiltshire. It will also take over management of Cala’s existing live sites in these counties, including Winchester, Wimborne and Fordingbridge, previously overseen by Cala Thames.

Cala Southern will be led by incoming managing director Rod Martin, a former divisional managing director of Redrow and Taylor Wimpey.

This year Cala Southern expects to deliver 400 homes, with plans to increase this to more than 500 homes a year by 2028. The division’s new headquarters in Winchester open in March.

Cala Group chief executive Kevin Whitaker said: "Our strategy to expand Cala's presence in the southwest of England has taken a significant step forward. The expertise within our team and success of our high-quality, sustainable homes across England, have given us the confidence to invest in Cala Southern.”

“Cala is well-positioned to achieve our goal of building over 4,000 homes by 2029, across the group. Aligned with this ambition, our teams throughout the UK are proactively looking to invest in sites with and without planning permission, for both short-term and future development. They have the skill and financial backing to unlock potential across the full range of planning and development opportunities.”

The decision to launch Cala Southern has been accelerated by the performance of Cala’s Thames division, which completed more than 560 homes in 2024 and turned over £225m. Cala Thames aims to build more than 1,800 homes across Surrey, Berkshire and central Wiltshire by 2028.

