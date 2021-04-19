Cala lodges plans for East Dunbartonshire scheme

A typical Cala streetscape

It has lodged a planning application with East Dunbartonshire Council to construct the new residential-led development at Fauldhead.

The scheme, which would include 67 affordable homes, would include a range of house types from compact terraced homes suitable for later living to larger semi-detached and detached villas designed for growing families.

The site is located just over 11 miles from Glasgow and within walking distance of Lenzie train station. It is allocated for housing in the local development plan and is also included in the draft of the new local development plan, set to be launched in 2022.

Cala Homes (West) development manager Fraser Dick said: “After months of planning and consulting, we’re proud to introduce our proposals for Fauldhead where we hope to construct a new high-quality development that will enhance the local area and help meet housing needs.

“A key highlight of the plans is the retention of the landscape features of the site, securing valuable green space and maximising visual interest.”

Significant effort has been placed on incorporating green space at the site, which is close to the Luggie Water burn. Landscape features to be retained include trees and a natural pond to support the site’s wildlife, with a new wetland also being created. The plans also include a play area.

If the plans are approved, the affordable housing will be owned and managed by local social landlord Hillhead Housing Association.

Stephen Macintyre, director at Hillhead Housing Association, said: “We very excited to be working with Cala Homes to deliver more affordable housing for Kirkintilloch and to help form a new community in the eastern edge of the town. We are a community-based housing association and have built a strong track record in providing excellent housing management and maintenance services in the local community. The new houses here will further widen the housing options for local people.”

