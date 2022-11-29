Cala shuffles leadership

Jennifer Wylie

Jennifer Wylie, previously general counsel, is now in charge of Cala’s three Scottish regional operations.

Having joined Cala as legal counsel in 2013, Jennifer Wylie was promoted to general counsel in 2018 when she was appointed to the management board and group board.

Cala Homes began life in 1875 as the City of Aberdeen Land Association. It has 36 live development sites in Scotland and a landbank that is expected to provide 1,250 new homes a year by 2025.

“Cala’s heritage lies in Scotland and we’re incredibly proud of our achievements here,” Jennifer Wylie said, “so it is a true privilege to be taking up the position of regional chair to support the three Scottish regions in their future successes.

“Key to delivering this is our people, and my focus will be on developing the great talent within our teams and supporting them as we navigate the challenges we face in the coming months. Increasing diversity across Cala in Scotland is particularly important to me, as is championing inclusion and diversity within our sector overall.”

Her promotion follows that of Andrew Wagstaff in the summer from Thames region managing director to regional chair for England. He now oversees Cala’s Thames, Chiltern, South Home Counties, North Home Counties and Cotswolds regions, which have 80 live developments and future sites expected to provide 3,000 new homes a year by 2025.

Owned by insurance group Legal & General, Cala employs more than 1,300 people across the UK and expects to build more than 3,200 homes and turnover of over £1.3bn in 2022.

