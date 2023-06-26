Calderdale seeks business park developer

The plan

The council has a longstanding ambition to transform 25.5 hectares of land at Clifton in Calderdale into a business park. Planning permission has been secured to deliver 52,954 sqm of business, general industrial and distribution/storage floor space.

It has launched a tender to find a development partner for a joint venture and is looking for expertise in making the site viable and ensuring the delivery of commercial units, to attract investment and new businesses into the Clifton and Brighouse area.

Calderdale Council leader Jane Scullion said: “This is a major opportunity to potentially be involved in a transformational regeneration project, which could have significant impacts for businesses, communities and economies across Calderdale and West Yorkshire.

“We’re looking for a specialist developer with a strong track record in bringing forward sites for sustainable development, to help propel our long-term ambition for Clifton Business Park.

“Our joint venture partner would share the council’s aspirations for Calderdale, and our commitment to thriving towns and places, economic growth, inclusive opportunities for all, and climate action.”

The plan is for the developer and the council to work together to finance and manage the design, planning, construction and marketing of the scheme, specifically to:

design and implement remediation and infrastructure enabling works

explore cost saving opportunities within the design and construction of the scheme

investigate income maximisation opportunities within the design, marketing and management of the scheme

look into more efficient funding opportunities.

The tender is open until noon on Monday 17th July 2023. More detail scan be found at Calderdale Next Chapter.

