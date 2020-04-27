Caledonian wins £40m Studytel Penryn build

CGI of the student accommodation scheme

The Studytel development will provide accommodation for 528 students studying at the Penryn Campus, which is shared by Falmouth University and the University of Exeter.

Caledonian will manufacture the modules at its factory in Newark concurrently as the construction of the concrete framed structure is created on site. This volumetric approach will enable handover in time for the new term in September 2021, it is expected.

Caledonian Modular chief executive Paul Lang said: “In spite of the events happening on a world stage, we continue to grow and develop as a business. The Studytel project is the latest major contract win for Caledonian. A large proportion of our recent new business wins are turnkey projects as clients are beginning to understand the benefits it gives them in terms of budget certainty, speed to market and quality consistency.”

He added: “Our growth over the last few years is the result of our strong position in the modular market. Through our ongoing improvements in design and material selection as well our ability to consistently deliver projects on time and within budget, we have become a trusted partner for volumetric building solutions.”

