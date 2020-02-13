Cambridge village to be built in Alfreton

The Inholm plan

The planned village of Inholm represents the second phase of Cambridgeshire’s new town, Northstowe.

Inholm will have 406 modular homes. According to the developers, this makes it the largest in the UK to be manufactured offsite using volumetric construction.

Plans for Inholm were approved by South Cambridgeshire District Council’s planning committee on 12th February 2020.

The development is a joint venture between regeneration specialist Urban Splash, Homes England and Japan’s biggest house builder, Sekisui House.

Urban Splash bought a factory in Alfreton, Derbyshire in 2018 from SIG. Here it has capacity to make 400 homes a year under the brand name House by Urban Splash. Most of Inholm will be built here.

The Alfreton factory where House by Urban Splash makes houses

Proctor & Matthews Architects is the lead architect and masterplanner of the site. The village will encompass a range of housing typologies, later living homes and mixed-use buildings. The modular homes will include designs by architect Shedkm that can be configured by the buyer to their own design before being built in a factory and delivered to site.

Stephen Kinsella, chief land and development officer at Homes England, said: “I’m delighted that planning permission has been granted for the first homes to be built on Homes England land at Northstowe, which is a significant step forward for the new town and an important milestone for our joint venture with Urban Splash and Sekisui House.

“This is a really ambitious proposal for 406 homes using modern methods of construction, and the quality design of these homes really reflects our ambition to deliver outstanding places.”

House regeneration director Mark Latham said: “We want to break new ground and surprise people using the latest building methods combined with bespoke designs. We are offering a range of customisable homes and apartments to suit a wide range of modern families, lifestyles and budgets. We can’t wait to get going.”

An example of one of the house types by Urban Splash – Fab House in Smith's Dock, North Shields

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk