Camden names partners for £500m development

Cllr Nasrine Djemai (centre), Ballymore MD John Mulryan (left)) and Lateral co-founder Rob Beacroft (right)

Camden Council is looking to build around 350 new homes as well as 200,000 sq ft of commercial space across two sites on Camley Street in the King’s Cross ‘Knowledge Quarter’.

Urban regeneration specialist Ballymore and life sciences developer/operator Lateral are forming a joint venture to work with Camden Council, local residents and businesses to further develop the plans before submitting a planning application during the second half of 2025.

Subject to planning permission being secured and relevant conditions being met, the joint venture will acquire 3-30 Cedar Way Industrial Estate (site B) on a long leasehold to deliver commercial space, private residential units and affordable homes. Camden Council would directly deliver affordable housing and affordable commercial space on 120-136 Camley Street (site A). The redevelopment has an anticipated gross development value (GDV) of £500m.

Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios (FCBS) has been the masterplanner and lead architect appointed by the council for both sites, developing the scheme to a RIBA 2 level illustrative masterplan on which the procurement of a development partner was based.

Going forward, FCBS will be the lead architect for the council on Site A, while Ballymore/Lateral will appoint a separate practice as their lead architect on Site B and collaborate with FCBS to planning.

Ballymore managing director John Mulryan said: "Camley Street presents significant opportunities for both the Borough of Camden and London as a whole. It’s a huge site which has immense potential, and its success will rely on effectively connecting into the Knowledge Quarter ecosystem, ensuring the benefits are accessible to all and reach far and wide.

“We’re looking forward to collaborating closely with local residents and businesses to create a thoughtfully designed, sustainable neighbourhood. Together with our partners Camden Council and Lateral, we will deliver affordable housing, innovation and lab spaces, light industrial facilities, and ultimately create transformative jobs and skills opportunities for the community."

Lateral co-founder Rob Beacroft added: “By partnering with Camden Council and Ballymore, we are embedding Camley Street into Camden’s unique ecosystem, creating a seamless integration with the Knowledge Quarter. This transformative partnership will not only deliver new homes and science and technology space but also create long-term, sustainable opportunities for residents, industry, healthcare and academia, fostering innovation and collaboration at every level."

Councillor Nasrine Djemai, Camden Council cabinet member for new homes and community investment, said: “Through our community investment programme we’ve built over 1,500 homes, a third of our target of 4,850 new homes. Half of the new homes at Camley Street will be affordable – either social or intermediate rented, and around 200 of the homes will have two or more bedrooms – the spacious, family-sized homes we need more of in Camden.

“The life science, technology, and digital industries are booming in Camden – we want to facilitate this growth and crucially ensure our residents have access to the jobs created by them. This includes work experience placements with school children, creating apprenticeships and providing training, so that residents growing up in Camden now have a clear pathway into these jobs.

“Over the past few years, Camden Council has worked with residents and businesses nearby to shape a shared vision for Camley Street. We will work in partnership with Ballymore and Lateral to ensure they are committed to the same level of engagement and co-working with residents and businesses as we are. Their expertise and experience will help us move forward more quickly with this exciting project.”

