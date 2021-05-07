Camden publishes £100m Chalcots cladding tender notice

The Chalcots estate after Rydon's 2009 refurb

The London Borough of Camden is seeking to award a contract worth up to £100m for recladding works to the Bray, Burnham, Dorney and Taplow towers, together with associated works to the envelope of the buildings.

The works include full window replacement, renewal of flat roofs, installation of building maintenance units (BMU), replacement of brickwork to the ground and first floor levels, including vents, louvers and canopies as well as insulation to the undercroft as required.

Related works will include radiator installations, internal making good and decorating as well as installation of relevant power supplies to BMUs and louvers.

The project will comprise of the replacement of the previous cladding system, which has been removed, the curtain walling, associated remedial work and making good, and window replacement throughout.

The towers each have 23 storeys (including ground floor) and 161 flats. The total façade area is approximately 30,000 sq m.

Chalcots Estate is a 1960s council housing estate on Adelaide Road and Fellows Road in Swiss Cottage. It was refurbished at a cost of £66m in 2007-09 by Rydon as main contractor working with Harley Facades – the same team behind the Grenfell Tower refurbishment. In each case outer cladding panels, made up of aluminium panels with a polyethylene core, were ultimately revealed as not safe.

Further contract details can be found at uk.eu-supply.com

