Campbell Reith partner moves to John F Hunt

Adam Fisher

Adam Fisher joins John F Hunt Group after six years with consulting engineer Campbell Reith, where he was a partner.

Dr Fisher has a PhD in engineering geology from the University of Bristol and has also previously worked for consulting engineers Parkman, WSP and Hydrock.

Sam Hall, managing director of John F Hunt Regeneration, said: “Adam’s appointment will further strengthen our ability to provide our clients with the latest ‘cutting edge’ advice from one of the industry’s leading technical experts. Initially, Adam will be focusing his efforts on the company’s large regeneration projects in Rugeley and the West Midlands. His experience and knowledge will be invaluable in the support of schemes with complex ground engineering elements.”

Dr Fisher said: “Crossing from pure consultancy to contracting will provide an exciting and progressive hands-on opportunity for me to use my skills and experience closer to the coal face. Having worked with the Regeneration team to deliver projects with great success in the past, John F Hunt was the obvious company to move to. I’m delighted to join an amazing team of old and new friends and former colleagues going back as far as 20 years.”

