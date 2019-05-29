CAN opens its first Scottish office

The expansion comes after CAN was acquired by environmental and engineering services company RSK Group in October last year. CAN Structures and CAN Geotechnical will share the Glasgow office with other RSK group companies.

About 70% of CAN’s business is geotechnical projects for slope and retaining wall stabilisation, and installing rock fall protection measures. The remainder involve structural repairs, construction, inspection, testing and maintenance.

CAN has been working in Scotland for over 20 years. Its portfolio there includes rock face stabilising at Dunoon Sewerage Treatment Works in Argyll & Bute, structural inspection and testing at Burdiehouse Burn nature reserve in Lothian and slope works at Loch Katrine in the Highlands.

CAN managing director Mark Richardson said: “We are delighted to expand our footprint in Scotland with the opening of our new office. We believe that this move will provide our clients with the level of support and collaborative working that is so important to the CAN business model. We are very excited by the move and look forward to the new challenges and opportunities this will undoubtedly bring.

Colin Smith will be the new regional manager for Scotland. Richardson added: “Colin has 25 years’ experience in the construction industry and has worked for CAN for the last seven years. His wealth of experience and depth of knowledge is a huge asset to the business and we know that our clients will enjoy working closely with him over the coming years.”