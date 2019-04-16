Canada awards contract for government office refurb

Public Services & Procurement Canada (PSPC) has awarded the contract for replacement of the exterior of the Les Terrasses de la Chaudière (LTDLC) complex in Gatineau, Quebec. The LTDLC complex was originally built in 1978 and purchased by PSPC in 2013. It has been the headquarters for Canadian Heritage, the Canadian Radio-television & Telecommunications Commission and the Canadian Transportation Agency.

PCL’s project involves replacing the roofs, the exterior brick wall assembly and the windows of the complex. Once the work is completed, the complex will have a predominantly glass and aluminium façade with wooden elements on the inside of the windows.

The method of construction used for the current brick veneer on the exterior of the complex is causing premature cracking of the bricks. PSPC has installed overhead protection systems and has routinely inspected and repaired the exterior cladding. The new contract will allow the overhead protection at street level to be removed.

The work is intended to end the need for regular maintenance work on the exterior of the complex.

Construction is expected to start in the fall of 2019 for completion by winter 2024. Federal departments and agencies as well as businesses located in the complex will remain operational during the replacement work, with steps taken to minimise disruption.

Separate projects are also planned to renovate and rehabilitate the interior of the LTDLC complex to provide employees with a better workplace. Work includes the renovation of offices and the rehabilitation of the car park.

Parliamentary secretary to the minister of public services and procurement and accessibility Steven MacKinnon: “Today marks another important step toward reimagining the design and use of this downtown Gatineau complex. This much-needed work will transform and rejuvenate the complex for the 21st-century needs of the public service. The updated exterior of the Les Terrasses de la Chaudière complex will provide a safer, more modern workplace for federal employees and become a landmark in the region.”

Member of Parliament for Hull–Aylmer added: “Today’s announcement is great news for our community. The modernization of the Les Terrasses de la Chaudière complex will help increase the vibrancy of the neighbourhood and will have a positive impact on local businesses in the area.”