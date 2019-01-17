Canada trials integrated project delivery for military base

The project involves the provision of new and enhanced facilities for the Royal Canadian Dragoons at 4th Canadian Division Support Base Petawawa.

The scheme represents the first time the government of Canada will use integrated project delivery for a construction project. The approach is seen as offering the potential to provide better management and deliver results faster, by promoting greater collaboration and innovation.

The CA$80.6m (£47m) project is expected to generate about 225 jobs during the construction period. It involves the renovation of three existing buildings and the replacement of eight obsolete buildings with a single, centralised 9,900m2 facility. The aim is to provide the regiment with enhanced vehicle maintenance, storage, logistics and training areas to increase collaboration and support daily operations.