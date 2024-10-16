Canada Water shared living scheme approved

Studio Multi's design for St Olav’s Court [CGI by Marvin Chik Studios]

Developers SoCo Real Estate and Blue Coast Capital have secured planning permission for a purpose-built shared living and affordable housing development on the site of the City Business Centre in St Olav’s Court near Canada Water.

Designed by architect Studio Multi, the scheme comprises a 16-storey tower with 216 shared living units and a separate 10-storey building with 24 affordable flats.

The scheme will also provide 1,500 sqm of commercial floorspace in the shared living building and improvements to the neighbouring Christopher Jones Square.

Matthew Weiner, the former U+I chief executive who co-founded SoCo in 2022, said: “We are delighted that Southwark Council shared our excitement to bring forward a scheme that has huge benefits for the local community, as well as being at the forefront of design for living. This building will be a great example of how a thoughtful design team can cultivate an inclusive and equitable living ecosystem through well considered spaces.

“Our proposals will help free up much-needed family housing and contribute to London’s acute affordable housing need, as well as benefit the local community through our commitment to outperform policy on affordable housing.”

The SoCo and Blue Coast Capital invested significantly in a comprehensive

programme of community engagement, undertaken at all stages of the

development.

Barry Duckett, Chair of the Canada Estate Tenants' and Residents'

Association, said: “I am so excited by these proposals and what they mean for Rotherhithe that I went before the planning committee to speak in favour of the scheme. The community engagement undertaken by The SoCo and their team has been exceptional. This will be a really positive for Rotherhithe.”

Construction work is expected to begin in 2025.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk