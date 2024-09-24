Canary Wharf breaks ground on 23-storey science lab

Lab in the sky at One North Quay[Image © Cityscape]

Canary Wharf Group and Kadans Science Partner are developing One North Quay, an 823,000 sq ft ‘vertical science campus’, which is one of the biggest commercial developments to start in London this year.

Canary Wharf Contractors is leading the construction on a 3.28 hectare site that was previously used as a construction laydown site for the Canary Wharf Crossrail station, now the Elizabeth line.

One North Quay is being marketed as offering “best-in-class, purpose-built lab space that will support an ecosystem of companies ranging from multi nationals to educational establishments, as well as fast growing, innovative life science and technology companies”.

Up to 60% of the building will be delivered as level 2 (CL2) wet laboratory space and can accommodate up to level 3 laboratory containment (CL3). The building will also have double height floors to support Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) spaces.

Architect Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates (KPF) designed One North Quay as a 23-storey block with flexible floor plates and ‘future-proofed’ infrastructure that can support technological advancements across sub-sectors and enable occupiers to adapt their space.

One North Quay is designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates [Image: © Kiasm]

Situated in Canary Wharf, its location also offers its customers unparalleled connectivity with strong transport links via the Elizabeth line, Jubilee line and Docklands Light Rail (DLR), across London, and to Heathrow Airport and London City Airport.

Canary Wharf Group chief executive Shobi Khan said: “The vertical campus will set a new precedent in terms of scale, technology and sustainability, and forms part of Canary Wharf’s ongoing 3.0 strategy in creating a vibrant urban mixed use community which has 16.5 acres of green spaces and waterside living, over 350 shops, restaurants and bars as well as a growing leisure and amenities offering and a year-round events calendar.”

Over the last two years Canary Wharf and Kadans have been targeting the science, health and technology community and there are now more than 30 life science-focused tenants across the estate, from the UK Health Security Agency and Barts Health NHS Trust to The Cancer Awareness Trust and Genomics England.

Breaking ground celebrations

