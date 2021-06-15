Cantillon begins demolition of BBC car park

CGI of the Macfarlane Place flats that are set to be built on the site of the old car park

A joint venture of Stanhope, Mitsui Fudosan and the Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo) is knocking down the BBC car park on Wood Lane to make way for the construction of two blocks of flats, to be called Macfarlane Place.

The 142 flats at Television Centre in London W12 are being built for social housing landlord Peabody.

Demolition contractor Cantillon, part of the Morrisroe group these days, has now begun a 35-week programme of works. Construction of Macfarlane Place will start in 2022 with completion expected in 2024.

The buildings form part of the wider Television Centre development which will eventually have approximately 950 homes in total.

Designed by Maccreanor Lavington Architects, the new buildings will replace the existing former BBC multi-storey car park on Wood Lane, W12, opposite the Westfield shopping mall.

Jonathan Trout, property & commercial director at Stanhope, the development manager, said: “Demolition of the old BBC car park, to expedite the construction of 142 affordable homes, and the ongoing construction of a new office building at 1 Wood Crescent, Television Centre, shows the healthy state of the property market in White City.”

Television Centre and White City Place are part of an £8bn 15-year regeneration of the wider White City area

The 14 acre site at Television Centre is becoming 500,000 sq ft of offices, 950 new homes, three BBC studios, and the headquarters of BBC Worldwide and Publicis Media. To date, 432 homes have been completed in phase 1, the vast majority of which are now sold. Phase 2 comprises 500 homes. The new office buildings at Television Centre are designed by architects Allford Hall Monaghan Morris (AHMM) and Morris & Company.

1 Wood Crescent, a nine-storey building with 111,765 sq ft of office space, will be on the west side of the Television Centre campus. It will include multiple terraces as well as a ground floor reception and café, all with views over. Designed by Morris & Company, construction of 1 Wood Crescent started in January 2021 by Laing O’Rourke and is scheduled to be completed in the first quarter of 2023.

