Capita re-selected to manage Gas Safe Register

The renewed contract is worth £93m and runs for five years from 1st April 2019.

The Gas Safe Register is the official list of gas firms that are registered to work on boilers, cookers, fires and all other gas appliances. It is an offence to work on these appliances without Gas Safe registration.

Capita is also responsible for checking the competence of engineers through a team of gas safety inspectors, as well as for promoting awareness of the register, and general gas safety awareness to consumers across the UK.

Capita has been delivering this service since 2009, since when there has been a 40% increase in the number of businesses that are registered. The Gas Safe Register is fully funded by registration fees (it now has around 132,000 registered engineers and 75,000 registered businesses) and fees for building regulation notifications.

HSE renewed the contract with Capita Gas Registration & Ancillary Services (CGRAS) following a competitive tender process. As part of the new contract, Capita will deliver a new digital platform, providing an electronic register, enhanced contact centre, website and mobile application. It will also increase inspections of gas installations.

HSE director of regulation Philip White said: “The bid from Capita/CGRAS was the strongest on cost and quality and we are confident they will continue to raise the standards of gas safety and provide a gas safe home for everyone.”