  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Wed May 29 2019

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Product
  3. Capital Concrete adds Cemfree silos

Capital Concrete adds Cemfree silos

12 hours Concrete supplier Capital Concrete is stocking a low carbon alternative to traditional ordinary Portland cement.

Capital Concrete has a Cemfree silo in Silvertown and Wembley
Capital Concrete has a Cemfree silo in Silvertown and Wembley

Two of Capital Concrete’s batching plants in London – at Silvertown and at Wembley – now have a 60-tonne silo of Cemfree, a cement replacement for those seeking to lower their carbon impact.

Capital Concrete is a subsidiary set up by Kent-based Brett Group in 2018. It is now the first RMC supplier in the London area stocking Cemfree.

Cambridgeshire-based building materials producer DB Group introduced Cemfree in 2015, using alkali-activated cementitious material (AACM) that activates pozzolanic materials such as ground granulated blast-furnace slag (GGBS) and pulverised fly ash (PFA) to create a Cemfree binder which can replace a variety of cement types to create Cemfree concrete. DB says that replacing 100% of the ordinary Portland cement (OPC) with a Cemfree binder results in an embodied CO2 that is up to 88% lower than OPC-based concretes.

Related Information

Capital Concrete managing director Luke Smith said: “We’ve seen customer interest pick up recently, interest which is clearly linked to the growing importance of environmental considerations in construction build designs. Capital Concrete is now a leading supplier of Cemfree in the London area and we’re able to supply high volumes of this product anywhere in the London market. We have a strong reputation for developing cutting-edge solutions and niche products and Cemfree represented an opportunity to do both simultaneously. Supplying this product to the highest level of quality control is easy at our new state-of-the-art, high output, wet-batch concrete plants at Silvertown and at Wembley, where we have dedicated a silo at each site exclusively to Cemfree.”

Cemfree commercial manager Adam Gittins added: “Cement alternatives have become the ‘holy grail’ in the quest to reduce the carbon expense of producing traditional cement – and while low-carbon technology is already here, the issue could come down to logistics, supply and quality control for contractors.  Lately however, we’ve seen an unprecedented number of enquiries from both ready-mix concrete and volumetric suppliers who are keen to get Cemfree ‘on tap’, so there is now no reason not to routinely specify a lower carbon alternative for a build.  In fact, Cemfree has already been used in some very prominent build projects.”

MPU

Latest News

Click here to view more construction news »