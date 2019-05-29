Capital Concrete adds Cemfree silos

Capital Concrete has a Cemfree silo in Silvertown and Wembley

Two of Capital Concrete’s batching plants in London – at Silvertown and at Wembley – now have a 60-tonne silo of Cemfree, a cement replacement for those seeking to lower their carbon impact.

Capital Concrete is a subsidiary set up by Kent-based Brett Group in 2018. It is now the first RMC supplier in the London area stocking Cemfree.

Cambridgeshire-based building materials producer DB Group introduced Cemfree in 2015, using alkali-activated cementitious material (AACM) that activates pozzolanic materials such as ground granulated blast-furnace slag (GGBS) and pulverised fly ash (PFA) to create a Cemfree binder which can replace a variety of cement types to create Cemfree concrete. DB says that replacing 100% of the ordinary Portland cement (OPC) with a Cemfree binder results in an embodied CO 2 that is up to 88% lower than OPC-based concretes.

Capital Concrete managing director Luke Smith said: “We’ve seen customer interest pick up recently, interest which is clearly linked to the growing importance of environmental considerations in construction build designs. Capital Concrete is now a leading supplier of Cemfree in the London area and we’re able to supply high volumes of this product anywhere in the London market. We have a strong reputation for developing cutting-edge solutions and niche products and Cemfree represented an opportunity to do both simultaneously. Supplying this product to the highest level of quality control is easy at our new state-of-the-art, high output, wet-batch concrete plants at Silvertown and at Wembley, where we have dedicated a silo at each site exclusively to Cemfree.”

Cemfree commercial manager Adam Gittins added: “Cement alternatives have become the ‘holy grail’ in the quest to reduce the carbon expense of producing traditional cement – and while low-carbon technology is already here, the issue could come down to logistics, supply and quality control for contractors. Lately however, we’ve seen an unprecedented number of enquiries from both ready-mix concrete and volumetric suppliers who are keen to get Cemfree ‘on tap’, so there is now no reason not to routinely specify a lower carbon alternative for a build. In fact, Cemfree has already been used in some very prominent build projects.”