Capital injection turns cladding specialist around

Pictured at The Paper Exchange in Belfast are Clarke chief executive Eugene Clarke and non-exec director Chris Nixon from BGF. Clarke worked on The Paper Exchange for developer Wirefox

Clarke Facades has secured £57m of new contracts across the UK and Ireland in the 12 months since BGF invested in the business, the company said.

BGF – formerly Business Growth Fund – is backed by high street banks as a small-business investment company. It took a stake in Clarke Facades in November 2022 and invested £5m.

With the new business one since then, Clarke is on course to grow revenue to nearly £50m in 2023, up from £30m in 2022, it reports.

Founded in 1996 by Michael Clarke, the family-owned business specialises in design-led façade projects for clients including Morgan Sindall, John Sisk, Berkeley Group and Balfour Beatty.

The business struggled after the covid pandemic hit but the BGF investment appears to have helped get it back on track.

Among the major projects Clarke has won this year is work on Unilever’s Eden Campus in Kingston Upon Thames. The project involves four buildings with 363,000 sq ft of offices, a high-rise residential building and a parking block for 354 cars.

Chief executive Eugene Clarke said: “We are pleased that the business has gone from strength to strength over the past year and we are thankful for both the investment support and expertise which BGF has provided.

“This year we have been able to further develop our strong portfolio of projects for tier one clients, delivering large-scale construction projects right across the UK and Ireland. Clarke now employs over 130 people and in the past year have seen our team achieve new milestones, such as winning one of our largest contracts to date as part of the team delivering Unilever’s new London HQ.”

BGF investor Chris Nixon, who is now a non-executive director of Clarke Facades, said: “We are really pleased to see Clarke further accelerating what was already an impressive growth trajectory following BGF’s investment in the company.

“Eugene and the team at Clarke Facades continue to invest in their people and to enhance their offering, which has helped them to secure new clients and move into new segments of the market with fantastic clients.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk