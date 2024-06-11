Capstone builds its board

Capstone’s construction director Ian McMillan (left), managing director Rhona Donnelly (centre) and commercial director Michael Cameron (right)

Capstone Construction Scotland has promoted operations manager Ian McMillan to the new role of construction director and estimating manager Michael Cameron steps into the new role of commercial director.

Capstone was established in 2001 as William Gray Construction, rebranded as WGC (Scotland) Ltd in 2018 and renamed Capstone Construction Scotland in 2022 after it was sold to local entrepreneur Roy MacGregor, via his GEG Capital investment vehicle.

Ian McMillan joined Capstone in July 2023; Michael Cameron has been with the business since November 2019. Their promotion signals the new owner’s growth ambitions.

Most recent accounts show that Capstone Construction Scotland turned over £20m in the 15 months to March 2023. It has secured over £21m of new work this year already and is seeking to benefit from the creation of the newly formed Inverness & Cromarty Firth Green Freeport.

Managing director Rhona Donnelly said: "I am delighted that both Michael and Ian have accepted their new director roles within the business. Having already secured over £21m in work this year – including social housing for HHA at Slackbuie in Inverness and Albyn Housing Society at Castle Park in Dingwall, an extension at the bakery for Harry Gows in Smithton, and a new flagship care home for Parklands in Milton of Ley Inverness, the experience they bring to delivering these projects, as well as their assistance in securing new business going forward, is invaluable."

She added: “The restructuring of the leadership team will provide invaluable support to the business after Capstone received planning approval for a major housing development at a site near Rosskeen, Invergordon. We are looking forward to delivering the first housing project in the area since the nearby Inverness & Cromarty Firth was awarded Green Freeport status. We are looking forward to the other business opportunities that the Green freeport will bring to the area.”

