Carbon storing asphalt used in Cumbria

The work, on a 1.5mi stretch between Harbut Lodge and the Alston War Memorial, was delivered under a highway framework agreement secured by Heidelberg Materials in 2024.

It used Heidelberg Materials’ CarbonLock biogenic asphalt to reduce the carbon footprint of the project. CarbonLock contains biogenic material within the binder that absorbs and stores CO₂ from the atmosphere during its life. This CO₂ is permanently ‘locked’ into the asphalt, even when it is recycled. “

This was the first time we have used CarbonLock biogenic asphalt as part of the framework agreement and it was an excellent example of how we can help our clients meet their carbon reduction goals,” said Adrian Stubbs, regional general manager at Heidelberg Materials Contracting.

“We worked to a tight schedule and delivered the improvement works on time, ensuring further planned work was not impacted, and provided a 21% carbon reduction compared with laying standard hot-mix asphalt.”

The 1,150t of asphalt for the scheme was produced at the company’s Keepershield plant, near Hexham, and laid using an electric paver supplied by Ammann to further reduce the carbon impact of the project. The Ammann eABG 4820 is the largest electric-driver paver in the market and is capable of laying up to 1,200t of asphalt in a single charge and reduces the carbon emissions associated with road laying.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk