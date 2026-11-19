The partnership will support the transformation of underused land and buildings across campus into sustainable, high-quality spaces. The work is part of the University’s Campus Futures project.

Cardiff University’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Wendy Larner said: “Cardiff University’s strategy is clear: we want to become a high-quality, civic university with a campus that is green, creative and open, working alongside communities and partners.

“We also want to maximise opportunities to deliver lasting social, economic and environmental benefits, strengthening the University’s civic contribution to Cardiff and the wider region.

“That’s why we need to develop our unused University campus land and buildings to support our Campus Futures aspirations and, given the challenging financial environment, unlock extra income.

“To progress at pace and to provide the financial firepower, we needed the support, knowledge and experience of others. That’s why I’m delighted that we have established this development partnership with these leading organisations.

“The Cityheart-led consortium offers a breadth of development, construction, funding and university-sector capability required to support the University meet our ambitions to rejuvenate our city-centre campus."

The first project to be delivered through the partnership is the redevelopment of the former Brickyard site at Talybont. The scheme will provide a landmark purpose-built student accommodation development comprising 665 high-quality student bedrooms across a six-storey building, creating much-needed additional accommodation capacity for the University.

The development will transform a long-vacant former industrial area into a vibrant extension of the existing Talybont student village alongside student amenities including social and study spaces, reception facilities, landscaped courtyards, cycle storage and dedicated wellbeing-focused outdoor spaces.

Beyond the initial Talybont scheme, the partnership will explore and progress a wider pipeline of development opportunities across the University estate including potential mixed-use developments and estate regeneration projects that help support the University's long-term strategic objectives.