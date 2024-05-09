Cardo makes Nelson COO

Jane Nelson

The appointment formalises Jane Nelson’s involvement with the business since its formation last year.

She started her career as a trainee painter and decorator and went on to get an MSc in construction refurbishment management from University College London. After seven years working on the tools, she became a managing director at Kier Group and went on to lead joint ventures between Kier and the London Borough of Islington and Harlow District Council.

After Kier, Jane Nelson joined Mears as executive director.

She co-founded Cardo Group with chief executive Liam Bevan in May 2023 and has worked with him to develop the £150m+ company.

Cardo was formed by Bevan selling his business, LCB, to private equity outfit Buckthorn Partners (the same group that owns Amey) and then adding Midlands building maintenance specialist Jefferies Contractors. Osborne Property Services and A&N Lewis have been acquired subsequently to build up the group.

Jane Nelson said: “I feel privileged to help lead such a dynamic and fast-growing company as the Cardo Group. My whole career has been dedicated to delivering industry-leading building maintenance services to housing providers.

“We believe that residents should have homes where they are proud to live and feel safe and secure. Our commitment is to work in partnership with landlords to deliver the repairs and improved homes that are needed, when they are promised, and to treat people with the care and respect they deserve in and around their homes.”

Liam Bevan added: “This is an exciting time for Cardo as we expand our business throughout the UK and draw on the huge amount of experience, we have across the group to make improvements to how services are delivered across social housing. Jane’s inspirational leadership and innovative thinking will be vital to us as we develop our ambitious plans to deliver exemplary service for our clients. Formalising Jane’s leading role within the company is well deserved and the whole team is looking forward to working with her to cement Cardo’s commanding role within the sector.”

