Cardo makes second Scottish acquisition

Rodgers & Johnston managing director Greg Johnston

Cardo Group has taken over Rodgers & Johnston Ltd (R&J), a provider of property maintenance services based in Holytown, North Lanarkshire, which works for housing associations, local authorities, and public sector clients across Scotland.

The acquisition marks another step in Cardo’s acquisition strategy. Cardo Group was created in 2023 when social housing maintenance contractor LCB Group was sold by its founder, Liam Bevan, to Buckthorn Partners – the same private equity group that had bought Amey from Ferrovial the previous year.

With Bevan still running the business, now backed by Buckthorne’s money, Cardo rapidly acquired Osborne Property Services from Geoffrey Osborne Ltd and Midlands building maintenance specialist Jefferies Contractors. In 2024 it added A&N Lewis in Wales and then Banffshire-based HeatCare Oil & Gas in January this year.

Rodgers & Johnston was previously owned by Greg and James Johnston, with Greg Johnston as managing director, overseeing a staff of approximately 40. R&J management team is staying in place under the new ownership, Cardo said.

Cardo chief executive Liam Bevan said: “We are delighted to welcome Greg and the whole R&J team to Cardo Group. The business has been operating since 1968 and this long and positive track record in delivering essential maintenance services to social housing providers and public sector clients aligns perfectly with our mission to enhance the quality and efficiency of social housing homes and public buildings across the UK.

“By combining, we can grow our services and geographical reach and that creates an exciting future for us all. Most important is our joint culture for doing our best for clients and residents and that will see us thrive together, in Scotland and beyond.”

Greg Johnston said: “We are very proud of the strong customer-focused reputation we have built over the past five decades. Joining Cardo Group represents an exciting new chapter for us, providing opportunities to grow and enhance our service offering while maintaining the high-quality standards our clients have come to expect.”

