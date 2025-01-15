Cardo spreads into Scotland

Cardo has acquired Keith-based HeatCare Oil & Gas

Established in 2000, HeatCare provides a range of services, including heating, plumbing, electrical work and building services, to domestic and commercial properties across Scotland.

HeatCare, based in the northeast of Scotland between Inverness and Aberdeen, becomes Cardo’s first Scottish acquisition since its formation in 2023.

Cardo was formed when social housing maintenance contractor LCB Group was sold by its founder, Liam Christopher Bevan, to Buckthorn Partners – the same private equity group that bought Amey from Ferrovial in 2022. It then acquired Osborne Property Services Limited, Midlands-based Jefferies Contractors and then, in 2024, Welsh building refurbishment and decorating specialist A&N Lewis.

Cardo chief executive Liam Bevan said: “We are pleased to welcome directors Calum McCombie and Darren McLeod and the whole HeatCare team into the Cardo family. Their extensive expertise, combined with our existing strengths in M&E, renewables, and retrofit services, will further elevate our ability to deliver high-quality, energy-efficient solutions. The addition of HeatCare strengthens Cardo’s reputation as a trusted name in property services and energy solutions. HeatCare’s skilled team and strong track record in the energy sector will play a key role in helping Cardo deliver integrated, sustainable, and customer-focused solutions.”

Calum McCombie said: “It has been a privilege for Darren and me to lead HeatCare and work alongside such a dedicated team, and we look forward to doing so well into the future. Our focus on delivering reliable and efficient heating solutions aligns perfectly with Cardo’s vision for energy-efficient systems. Darren and I, and all at HeatCare, look forward to continuing to work with our valued clients and supply chain partners, with the support of our Cardo colleagues helping to take us to new levels.”

