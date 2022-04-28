CARES drops the UK

Reinforcing steel

The steel rebar certification company, set up in the 1980s, has clients in 50 nations, not just the UK.

While it remains a UK based organisation, with head office in Sevenoaks in Kent, it is today an international operation with satellite offices in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia.

The actual company name remains unchanged – UK Certification Authority for Reinforcing Steels (company number 01762448) – but the abbreviated version for trading and promotional purposes is now CARES. Its web address has also been changed from ukcares to carescertification.

It was always just CARES in its logo, however, but this has also been redesigned a little.

“The world has moved on,” said CARES chief executive Lee Brankley, “and now is the right time for CARES to look the part for a truly global market in which we expect to secure a growing role.”

CARES also has a new logo. The old one is on the left; the new one is on the right

