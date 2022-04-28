  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Fri April 29 2022

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Product
  3. CARES drops the UK

CARES drops the UK

1 day The UK Certification Authority for Reinforcing Steels has dropped the UK from its trading style – it now wants to be known not as UK CARES, but just CARES.

Reinforcing steel
Reinforcing steel

The steel rebar certification company, set up in the 1980s, has clients in 50 nations, not just the UK.

While it remains a UK based organisation, with head office in Sevenoaks in Kent, it is today an international operation with satellite offices in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia.

The actual company name remains unchanged – UK Certification Authority for Reinforcing Steels (company number 01762448) – but the abbreviated version for trading and promotional purposes is now CARES. Its web address has also been changed from ukcares to carescertification.

It was always just CARES in its logo, however, but this has also been redesigned a little.

“The world has moved on,” said CARES chief executive Lee Brankley, “and now is the right time for CARES to look the part for a truly global market in which we expect to secure a growing role.”

CARES also has a new logo. The old one is on the left; the new one is on the right
CARES also has a new logo. The old one is on the left; the new one is on the right

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU

Latest News

Related News

Click here to view more construction news »