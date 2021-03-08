Carlyle consolidates UK roofing materials market

The coming together of Burton Roofing Merchants and Rinus Roofing Supplies combines two of the biggest independent distributors of roofing products in the UK.

Together they have 37 outlets across the UK.

Burton Roofing Merchants has been a subsidiary of Spanish slate and stone producer Cupa Group since 2018. Cupa was itself taken over in 2016 by US private equity group Carlyle.

Burton, with headquarters in Hull, has nine locations and annual revenues of £72m (2019). Rinus Roofing Supplies, a family-owned business founded in Darwen in 2007, has 24 branches and in 2019 turned over £58m.

Cupa Group chief executive Javier Fernández said: “We are excited to welcome Rinus to the Cupa family. We were attracted to the company given its strong track-record and solid market position in the UK, which place it in a solid position to further expand its presence and continue its growth trajectory. We look forward to working together to deliver Cupa’s ambitious growth plans, strengthening our product range and expanding our international footprint.”

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

