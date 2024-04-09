Carnell acquires bridge maintenance specialist

Image from Route One's website

Route One specialises in bridge maintenance, including expansion joints, bearings, waterproofing and cathodic protection and features on National Highways scheme delivery frameworks across England.

Renew Holdings said that the acquisition was “an excellent strategic fit”.

It said: “Route One will expand Carnell's offering by adding new capabilities to the group's highways business, with particular expertise in bridge and structures maintenance and repairs. The UK government's planned investment in the next Road Investment Strategy (RIS3) from 2025 to 2030 will provide good growth opportunities, where the structures renewal programme has been identified as a key priority.”

Route One was incorporated in 2005 (initially as Route One Highways) and owned by Matthew Pert and Gary Credland.

