Case plans new wheeled excavator range

The Case WX140E wheeled excavator, made by Hyundai

Case’s E-Series will comprise four models initially, with a fifth, larger model following on later.

The first four models will be the conventional tail swing WX140E and WX160E, along with the short radius WX155E SR and the WX175E SR. The fifth will be a conventional tail swing WX210E.

The four smaller models will have Bosch Rexroth Load Independent Flow Sharing hydraulic systems, heavy-duty ZF axles and hydrostatic transmissions and Cummins B4.5 Stage V diesel engines. The WX210E will have with the larger B6.7 engine and an open centre hydraulic system with Kawasaki’s Electric Positive Flow Control. This uses a twin-pump layout.

The engines are capable of operating with a range of fuels, including B7 and B20 biodiesel, hydrotreated vegetable oils (HVO) and gas-to-liquid (GTL), coal-to-liquids (CTL) biomass-to-liquid (BTL) paraffinic fuels.

Inside the cab, the Case Maximum View Monitor will offer 360° view cameras and additional rear radar.

They will be available in a range of lower frame layouts, with several combinations of front and rear dozer blades plus front and rear outriggers.

Upper equipment will comprise a choice of mono or two-piece main booms for all machines except the WX175E SR, which will be supplied with a two-piece articulating boom only.

The WX175E SR

Quick Specifications

WX140E

Operating weight: 14,900-15,860kg

Engine : Cummins B4.5 Stage V

Max. Power: 129kW

Boom: Monoboom or two-piece

Wheelbase: 2.6m

Travel speed: 20km/h or 35km/h

WX155E SR

Operating weight: 16,860-17,170kg

Engine : Cummins B4.5 Stage V

Max. Power: 129kW

Boom: Monoboom or two-piece Wheelbase: 2.6m

Travel speed: 20km/h or 35km/h

WX160E

Operating weight: 17,580-18,390kg

Engine : Cummins B4.5 Stage V

Max. Power: 129kW

Boom: Monoboom or two-piece Wheelbase: 2.6m

Travel speed: 20km/h or 35km/h

WX175E SR

Operating weight: 18,820kg

Engine : Cummins B4.5 Stage V

Max. Power: 129kW

Boom: Two-piece

Wheelbase: 2.6m

Travel speed: 20km/h or 35km/h

WX210E

Operating weight: 21,280-22,510kg

Engine : Cummins B6.8 Stage V

Max. Power: 145kW

Boom: Monoboom or two-piece

Wheelbase: 2.85m

Travel speed: 35km/h

