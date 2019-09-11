Case switches dealers in the northeast

LDH Plant CEO Michael Ward (centre) with Case business director Anthony Bouvie (left) and Case sales & marketing VP Nicola D’Arpino (right)

LDH Plant has been the Case dealer for South Wales for 12 years. It has now opened a facility in Middlesbrough after being given the northeast as well.

LDH replaces CJ Leonards, which had been the Case dealer in the northeast since 2003.

Case business director Anthony Bouvié explained the switch: “LDH Plant is a hugely successful dealership, showing a 30% growth on Case equipment sales in the last year alone. But it’s not just about product sales, LDH Plant embraces our philosophy of providing 360-degree solutions to our customers. Our aftersales programme has been embraced by LDH Plant and the team shows consistently high standards and significant expertise in delivering this service, an approach which is crucial to our joint success. The LDH Plant leadership team brings significant experience to this additional territory and they are well respected as industry experts.”

LDH Plant chief executive Michael Ward said: “Our extended partnership with Case sees us become a major provider of CASE equipment in the UK and supports our ambitious growth objectives. We were asked to expand our territory and to mirror the success that we have already seen from our other location in South Wales.

“To grow this new area, we’re building on the strong local success in the excavator market and extending this into all Case lines, particularly wheel loaders, dozers, skid steer loaders and backhoe loaders. There is a clearly defined market for these machines in the northeast of England and we’re keen to match the brand’s ambition to become a leading supplier of construction equipment in this area. Our investment in our new facility and in the Case brand underpins our ambitions to grow the business by £50m in the next four years. Our new headquarters in Middlesbrough is just the first stage of these plans.”

