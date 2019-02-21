Cat expands mini digger family

The Cat Next Generation 308CR mini excavator

The new models provide a selection of basic configurations to suit customer needs and preferences.

As with other Cat Next Generation mini excavators, the new models feature heavy duty main structures, Stage V compliant engines, load sensing hydraulics and the Caterpillar stick steer system.

The stick steer system allows the operator to switch (at the touch of a button) from conventional lever/foot-pedal steering controls to joystick control. Automatic two-speed travel is standard, as is a cruise control system.

The six new models are fitted with sealed and pressurised cabs, with a redesigned heating/ventilating/air conditioning system for all-weather climate control. The large front window slides upward and stores away overhead; glass areas on the sides and rear of the cab, plus a skylight, provide all-around visibility. An optional rear-view camera can be integrated into the monitor.

The six new models are:

307.5, a standard tail swing model with a fixed boom;

308 CR, a compact radius model with a swing boom; the 308 CR VAB, featuring a variable angle (two-piece) swing boom;

309 CR, a new model in the mini range featuring a compact radius, swing boom, and “high flow” auxiliary hydraulics;

309 CR VAB, which expands the 309 CR's capability with a variable angle boom;

and the 310, with fixed boom, standard tail swing, and twin blade cylinders for handling heavy-duty dozing chores.

Specifications

307.5 308 CR 308 CR VAB 309 CR 309 CR VAB 310 Min. weight, kg 7 532 8 146 9 483 8 756 9 550 9 601 Max. weight, kg 8 233 9 380 9 483 9 403 9 550 10 182 Tail swing Standard Compact Compact Compact Compact Standard Dig depth, std. mm 4 107 4 109 3 925 4 115 3 931 5 174 Dig depth, long, mm 4 649 4 644 – 4 650 – –