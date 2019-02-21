Cat expands mini digger family

The new models provide a selection of basic configurations to suit customer needs and preferences.
As with other Cat Next Generation mini excavators, the new models feature heavy duty main structures, Stage V compliant engines, load sensing hydraulics and the Caterpillar stick steer system.
The stick steer system allows the operator to switch (at the touch of a button) from conventional lever/foot-pedal steering controls to joystick control. Automatic two-speed travel is standard, as is a cruise control system.
The six new models are fitted with sealed and pressurised cabs, with a redesigned heating/ventilating/air conditioning system for all-weather climate control. The large front window slides upward and stores away overhead; glass areas on the sides and rear of the cab, plus a skylight, provide all-around visibility. An optional rear-view camera can be integrated into the monitor.
The six new models are:
- 307.5, a standard tail swing model with a fixed boom;
- 308 CR, a compact radius model with a swing boom; the 308 CR VAB, featuring a variable angle (two-piece) swing boom;
- 309 CR, a new model in the mini range featuring a compact radius, swing boom, and “high flow” auxiliary hydraulics;
- 309 CR VAB, which expands the 309 CR's capability with a variable angle boom;
- and the 310, with fixed boom, standard tail swing, and twin blade cylinders for handling heavy-duty dozing chores.
Specifications
|307.5
|308 CR
|308 CR VAB
|309 CR
|309 CR VAB
|310
|Min. weight, kg
|7 532
|8 146
|9 483
|8 756
|9 550
|9 601
|Max. weight, kg
|8 233
|9 380
|9 483
|9 403
|9 550
|10 182
|Tail swing
|Standard
|Compact
|Compact
|Compact
|Compact
|Standard
|Dig depth, std. mm
|4 107
|4 109
|3 925
|4 115
|3 931
|5 174
|Dig depth, long, mm
|4 649
|4 644
|–
|4 650
|–
|–