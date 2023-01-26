Cat network expands in Scotland

Caterpillar machinery

Mark Garrick, RC Dalgliesh and LCF Engineering have joined Finning’s regional Cat dealership network, supplementing the work of the existing compact equipment dealer in Scotland, DM Forklifts.

Elgin based agricultural machinery dealer Mark Garrick now covers northern Scotland for Finning. RC Dalgliesh in Lockerbie has the south. LCF Engineering, based near Glasgow, gets the central belt. DM Forklifts, based in Stonehaven, covers the east, including Aberdeen and Dundee.

Finning director Mark Hogg said: “The continued expansion of the regional network is indicative of the increase in demand for smaller Cat machines across the construction, landscaping and agricultural sectors. The addition of Mark Garrick, DM Forklifts, R C Dalgliesh and LCF Engineering is significant, because it adds Scotland as another key area of coverage in which customers looking to purchase one or more Cat compact machines can benefit from.”

The four new additions join existing sub-dealers already established across the UK including Norris Plant Hire, Cooks Midlands, Bennie Plant and South Wales Fork Trucks.

Hogg continues: “There is a lot of collaboration between the regional dealers, who each have extensive experience in their respective areas, both geographically and the type of industries they work in. All of our new partners work in collaboration with both Finning and each other, to support and deliver an industry leading level of customer service.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk