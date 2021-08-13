Cat pulls out of Bauma

Part of the Caterpillar display at Bauma 2019 (Photo © Messe Munchen)

Traditionally Caterpillar is one of the biggest exhibitors at Bauma, the world’s biggest machinery trade fair, held every three years in Munich, Germany. But it will not be at Bauma 2022.

Caterpillar machines will still be exhibited by the manufacturer’s German distributor, Zeppelin. Previously the two companies exhibited jointly.

Caterpillar joins Volvo Construction Equipment, JCB, Metso and JLG among major manufacturers of construction machinery deciding to give Bauma 2022 a miss. JCB stayed away in 2019 too, when the three-yearly fair was last held.

The 2019 Bauma, attracted 620,000 visitors. Caterpillar, together with Zeppelin, had 13,000 square metres of exhibit space, featuring 64 machines.

Christophe Pelé, Caterpillar vice president with responsibility for Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Eurasia (EAME), said: “We know the Zeppelin team will create an outstanding experience at the 2022 edition of Bauma. Beyond supporting Zeppelin for the show, Caterpillar is focused on delivering ongoing interactions with customers by expanding its marketing engagements across Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Eurasia, using multiple channels.”

Traditionally held in the spring, Bauma 2022 has been pushed back to 24-30 October.

