Cat upgrades dozer tech

Cat Assist with ARO (attachment ready option) suite of features are now included as a standard feature on Cat D4, D5, D6, D6 XE and D7 dozer models.
Additionally, a new Cat Grade with 3D Ready option provides more flexibility for customers upgrading to Cat Grade with 3D on D4, D5 and D6 dozer models.
Now standard, Cat Assist with ARO (formerly known as ARO with Assist) is designed to ensure that every new Cat D4 to D7 dozer comes equipped with a suite of Assist features that can be easily upgraded to Cat Grade 3D.
These features include:
- Stable Blade – make finish dozing easier
- Traction Control – reduce track slip to minimise wear
- Auto Carry – maximises blade loads
- Blade Load Monitor – operator coaching for productivity
- Slope Assist – maintains blade angles with no GPS
- Steer Assist – automatically keeps dozing straight
- ARO – sensors (inertial measurement units, IMUs) on machine for GPS capability
The new Cat Grade with 3D Ready option consists of all the hardware required for the 3D system and comes installed and tested from the factory. The option includes onboard sensors, GNSS antennas and receivers and a 10-inch touchscreen display. This allows the 3D Ready hardware to be updated to a complete Grade with 3D system with the purchase of necessary licenses through Cat dealers.
