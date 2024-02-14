Cat upgrades dozer tech

Cat Assist with ARO now somes as standard

Cat Assist with ARO (attachment ready option) suite of features are now included as a standard feature on Cat D4, D5, D6, D6 XE and D7 dozer models.

Additionally, a new Cat Grade with 3D Ready option provides more flexibility for customers upgrading to Cat Grade with 3D on D4, D5 and D6 dozer models.

Now standard, Cat Assist with ARO (formerly known as ARO with Assist) is designed to ensure that every new Cat D4 to D7 dozer comes equipped with a suite of Assist features that can be easily upgraded to Cat Grade 3D.

These features include:

Stable Blade – make finish dozing easier

Traction Control – reduce track slip to minimise wear

Auto Carry – maximises blade loads

Blade Load Monitor – operator coaching for productivity

Slope Assist – maintains blade angles with no GPS

Steer Assist – automatically keeps dozing straight

ARO – sensors (inertial measurement units, IMUs) on machine for GPS capability

The new Cat Grade with 3D Ready option consists of all the hardware required for the 3D system and comes installed and tested from the factory. The option includes onboard sensors, GNSS antennas and receivers and a 10-inch touchscreen display. This allows the 3D Ready hardware to be updated to a complete Grade with 3D system with the purchase of necessary licenses through Cat dealers.

