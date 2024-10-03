Caterpillar and Trimble extend grade control collaboration

Since 2002, the Caterpillar Trimble Control Technologies (CTCT) joint venture has promoted grade control technology for construction machinery.

The renewed agreement will offer more customers broader availability of interoperable grade control solutions via a platform for use by Caterpillar, Trimble and other technology providers and equipment manufacturers.

Trimble president and CEO Rob Painter said: “Trimble's Connect & Scale strategy has created an ecosystem that empowers customers across both the physical and digital worlds. The next phase of our joint venture will drive innovation in grade control technology to expand the industry opportunity with localized and differentiated solutions while improving technology interoperability. This partnership underscores a joint commitment to connect the office and the field throughout the design-build-operate lifecycle of construction projects.”

Caterpillar Construction Industries group president Tony Fassino added: "Caterpillar and Trimble have a long history of innovating together. We are proud of what we’ve developed to help customers optimize their operations, including grade control. Today’s announcement is a continuation of this collaboration. With a focus on accelerating this leading-edge technology, we are committed to making it easier for customers to acquire and adopt our solutions across Cat and mixed fleets alike."

