Caterpillar expands tilt rotate system for mini excavators

The new TRS4 and TRS8 S45 plus updated TRS6 models allow mini excavator attachments to rotate 360 degrees and tilt 40 degrees side-to-side. This enables the machine to reach more work areas from a single position, while manoeuvring tools around obstructions.

System design includes a top interface that connects the TRS to the carrier machine and a bottom interface that connects various work tools to the TRS. Top interface connections for the TRS4, TRS6 and TRS8 include a choice between an S-type hydraulic-coupler or pin on, while bottom interface options include the Pin Grabber or S-type coupler.

TRS4 models are designed for use with the Cat 302.7, 303, 303.5 and 304 mini excavators, while the TRS6 models are compatible with the 305.5CR and 306 CR. The TRS8 models are for the 307.5, 308, 308.5, 309 and 310.

All TRS models are standardised with an auxiliary TRSAux1 hydraulic function at the bottom to allow for the installation of an integrated grapple module when the TRS model is attached to the carrier via the S type coupler system.

The TRS4

The TRS6 and TRS8 have a standard TRSAux2 auxiliary port at the bottom to connect different hydraulic tools. Sensors for these TRS models work in combination with Cat mini excavator software and a variety of external reference suppliers for 2D and 3D work applications.

An integrated, dealer-installed field control kit, which includes special joysticks, suits all boom-and-stick combinations and provides intuitive control of the TRS and integral grapple, Caterpillar says. The TRS monitor informs the operator of the attachment’s position, and an engagement/disengagement sensor assures that work tools are secured via a safety locking mechanism with indicator. Activated by a joystick button, all TRS models offer a bucket-shake feature to facilitate even spreading of materials.

