Catesby grows on back of L&Q acquisition

Catesby Estates, one of the country’s leading strategic land promoters, has expanded its land promotion portfolio, and seen its team increase to 30-strong following the acquisition of L&Q Estates in July 2024.

As part of the deal, which was led by parent company Urban&Civic, Catesby Estates has increased its market presence in target locations including the central and south of England, with a significant increase in its promotional portfolio, equating to an additional 44,000 new plots.

Catesby Estates was itself acquired by master developer Urban&Civic in 2015.

Catesby Estates chief executive Myron Osborne said “Following the recent acquisition of L&Q Estates we are delighted with the progress of the integration into Catesby Estates. We have seen a transformational increase to our land promotion portfolio with the addition of over 44,000 new plots and an increase in the size of our land promotion team, adding vast experience and further depth to our already established team.

“This growth, combined with our already significant financial backing, will provide us with a clear platform advantage over other land promotion businesses to establish ourselves as the market leader. This acquisition is a perfect alignment of expertise and resources to ensure we continue to provide landowners a best-in-class service for maximising the potential of their land.”

Eleven new staff have also joined the team from the L&Q Estates business, bringing with them expertise in land, planning, technical matters and asset management.

They includes Adrian Clack who joined as group land director with a track record in strategic land acquisition. He now sits on both the Catesby Board and senior management team and oversees an expanded land team that now includes associate land directors Kathryn Hemingway and Jonny Dodd, and senior land manager Natasha Brand.

Sarah Griffiths, Stuart Field, and Richard Crosthwaite have joined as associate planning directors, with Aritz Kaushik and Graham Whitehouse as area technical directors. Donna Elkin and Celestine Lyons join the new team as asset manager and associate asset manager respectively.

Osborned added: “This is a very exciting time for Catesby Estates, and we look forward to building on this momentum and expanded team with the acquisition of more sites and planning applications submitted this year.”

