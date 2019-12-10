Catford school continues Willmott's winning run

The new school building is designed by Bond Bryan

The contract award comes at a busy time for Willmott Dixon, particularly in the education sector, where it has picked up work at South Bank, Warwick and Brighton Met universities in recent weeks, as well as a £19m contract to build a new school in Yardley Wood, Birmingham, reported only yesterday

The Catford job is to build a new Junior School, STEM building and Sixth Form Hub for St Dunstan’s College, a co-educational independent school that dates back to 1888. The work is part of the school’s wider plan to redevelop the site.

Designed by Bond Bryan, the new development will be connected by a glass atrium to the existing historic Headmaster’s House. Built over two, three and four storeys, phase one will see demolition of an existing building and the construction of the new junior school.

Phase two will see the delivery of the STEM Centre and Sixth Form Hub, including study spaces, social areas and a café.

Bond Bryan director Zubin Masters explained: “Our design for the site delivers a bespoke solution to revitalise an established and prestigious independent school through a new elegant and contemporary brick building and associated landscape areas. Architecturally, the solution aims to be a contemporary addition to the site that is a sensitive response to the historical locally-listed college building.”

Headteacher Nicholas Hewlett said: “This is the most significant development of St Dunstan’s College since our Catford foundation in 1888. The innovative design of the buildings and the emphasis on STEM, chimes with our original purpose that education at the College should be ‘in advance of its present time’, and we are thrilled to be working with market leaders, Willmott Dixon, in making this a reality.

