Cats for Coinford

One of Coinford's new Cat 320 2D excavators

Surrey-based Coinford is investing more than £4m in new Cat 313 2D and 320 2D excavators, which have operating weights of 13.8 and 22.6 tonnes respectively

Deliveries from Caterpillar distributor Finning began in March and are being staggered throughout the year.

Coinford plant director Chris Forrest said: “These machines will help us to meet the current high demand and growth we’re experiencing, especially with our recent GPS investment. This cements our relationship with Finning and we’re proud to have these machines supporting our groundworks projects within the housing development sector.”

Ryan Trafford, territory account manager at Finning UK & Ireland, said: “These really are premium machines and a great addition to the Coinford fleet as they come complete with integrated cameras, as well as the latest technology features enabling operators to carry out a range of tasks efficiently and safely.

“Power was a big factor in the choice of these machines for Coinford. The models they’ve chosen offer the highest power for their size, while also being able to operate in eco mode. This helps significantly with fuel economy and wider operational efficiencies and can be monitored through the machine telematics as the Cat VisionLink platform comes as standard with these machines.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk