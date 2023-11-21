Cats get software upgrade

All the data on one screen

A new version of VisionLink is now available on all Caterpillar machines to allow fleet managers to monitor machine activity from one platform or smart phone app.

Trialled for a year on a ‘field follow’ system, Finning has worked with Caterpillar to ascertain how fleet managers wanted the new technology to look and feel, with VisionLink now becoming a standalone Cat product.

Available for both new and existing machines, Finning is offering training to customers choosing the software to help them to get the most out of their machines – whether for one machine or a fleet.

Changes to the system include the ability to monitor all relevant elements of the machine’s operation package from one screen, to assign tasks to others and to use a worklist to help manage maintenance, in addition to providing data on machine health, location, utilisation, consumption and emissions.

Users can now set targets against which the performance of the machine can be evaluated, such as runtime data.

Becky Wallis, Finning’s customer support supervisor for technology, said: “Following customer feedback, a new Cat version of VisionLink was developed, which allows customers to see exactly what their stats are, how machines have been working, which products are being utilised. These insights allow the customers to get the most out of their machines with operational statistics helping to reduce issues such as idle costs or excess fuel burn.

“With more useability from a one-screen overview to text message alerts if machines are moved out of boundary, or if a fault is detected, the platform has been overhauled to make sure it offers exactly what customers want. It can even be used to request a service.

“The initial feedback has been great – the main driver behind the change was that site managers wanted to be able to see everything in one place, and the new platform does just that, whether you are sat at a laptop or assessing on the go from a mobile phone. The increased useability has been a great success to date.”

Reports can be delivered at daily or 10-minute intervals, to provide an overview of the day’s work or an ongoing assessment of activity. The new version offers the choice to have notifications by text message.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk