Catterick assignment for Morgan Sindall

Morgan Sindall has been brought in to improve accommodation and facilities at the barracks and

Procured via the Ministry of Defence’s (MoD) Defence Estate Optimisation (DEO) portfolio programme, the project aims to house 21 additional Royal Engineers by 2027, through a series of upgrades and expansions.

In total, nine new assets will be installed over a three-year period, with other cosmetic upgrades and refurbishments taking place simultaneously. This includes additional living quarters, storage facilities, multi-use games areas (MUGAs) and a gymnasium.

A period of survey assessments is under way while Morgan Sindall works through RIBA stages 3 and 4. The aim is to start enabling and infrastructure works before the end of 2024, with the main phase two works starting in mid-2025.

Morgan Sindall operations director for defence work, Tom Ward, said: “The Marne Barracks project is our foremost project on the new framework and represents a fantastic opportunity to develop and grow our relationship with the MoD. We are already under way with our work designing and developing our vision for a state-of-the-art facility for the Royal Engineers, and look forward to continuing our collaboration with them, the ministry and its partners as the project progresses.”

