Caulfield goes all Volvo

Working on the M1

The Caulfield Contractors fleet is now entirely comprised of Volvo machines, operating on a three year machinery renewal policy.

“We like Volvos, and have had success with them in the past,” said managing director Nick Caulfield.

The new additions to the fleet are: four ECR88Ds, four ECR145ELs, ten ECR235EL and four EWR150Es.

Most of the new machines have been deployed on a drainage contract for the Costain-Galliford Try joint venture upgrading a 23 mile stretch of the M1 between Junctions 13 and 16 to ‘smart’ motorway status.

“Because we’re working within a highways environment, it’s a very confined working space,” Nick Caulfield said. “We’ve only got the hard shoulder and the verge to work in really, so we need zero tail machines.”

He added: “All through the range, from the 8-tonne up to the 35-tonne, there are zero tail Volvo machines which suit our needs – especially the 15-tonne EWR150Es, which are very tidy and agile machines. But the whole of the industry, especially highways, is changing from onsite to offsite construction. By the nature of having offsite construction, such as prefabricated manhole chambers, these units are incredibly heavy, so we need the larger machines to do that heavy lifting.”

