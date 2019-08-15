CBS wins Preston campus services package

Architect's impression of how student centre will look (Image: Hawkins\Brown)

Hebburn-based CBS has been appointed to provide a full range of mechanical, electrical and plumbing services on the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) development.

Designed by architect Hawkins Brown, the 7,304 m2 four-storey building will house a new reception area, informal learning spaces and a student wellbeing support centre.

It is part of wider £200m investment by the university at its Preston campus.

CBS is due to start on site in May 2020. Regional operations director Lee Mitchel said: “The building has been designed with flexibility in mind and as such, the building services adopted within it must reflect that. I am confident that our early appointment to the project and longstanding working relationship with the main contractor will support the seamless delivery of the state-of-the-art building.

