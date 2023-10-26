CCF trials traceability on Berkeley sites

CCF delivers Kingspan panels to Berkeley’s TwelveTrees Park development in West Ham

CCF, the division of Travis Perkins that sells insulation, drywall and ceiling products, has developed a process that tracks products from their manufacturing batch to location on site after delivery

After months of in-house testing, CCF is currently trialling its ‘end to end’ product traceability programme on a live project working with supply chain partners Kingspan and Berkeley.

Within the first phase, CCF is focusing on batch-level traceability of full pallets containing three Kingspan products for use at two of Berkeley sites.

CCF uses its own global trade item numbers (GTIN), or barcodes, as unique identifiers, linking up with the manufacturer’s batch code. From this it can pull together a bespoke report showing which batch was delivered and to where. The results of this first phase will help shape the next stage of this initiative, with CCF aiming to launch phase two which will expand the scope of the trials in early 2024.

CCF managing director Catherine Gibson said: “In a world where we expect sustainability and product safety to be verifiable, the traceability of building materials from the supply chain is becoming increasingly important. We know this is an issue that really matters to our customers, and that the majority of traceability checks currently are done manually. CCF, with its extensive and trusted supply chain, will play a key role in developing a more accurate, data driven solution that will provide the detailed information customers require in a much smarter way.

“Our suppliers have expressed a desire for us to develop a system for batch traceability, and our customers are searching for a first-step to batch level identification on site. In order to explore this, we created a working group with a manufacturer – Kingspan Insulation – and a customer – Berkeley Group; both of whom share our determination to create solutions for our customers that are innovative by design, practical to implement and above all, drive positive change.

“We are extremely proud of the work our teams have done so far and we are excited to be commencing this trial and eagerly await the outcomes that will enable us to take this initiative to the next level.”

