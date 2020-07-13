CCL secures Maturix distribution rights

The Maturix concrete curing monitoring system

Concrete technology specialist CCL has become the UK and Ireland distributor for Maturix, a smart concrete monitoring system from Denmark.

Manufacturer Sensohive has agreed a deal with CCL that sees the latter sell Maturix for all in-situ suspended slab and precast applications in the UK and Ireland.

The wireless sensor system works via a probe fixed within the concrete to monitor concrete strength. Following the pour, the monitoring system measures the temperature of the concrete every 10 minutes, and combines this with the amount of time that has passed since the monitoring was activated to predict strength and the amount of time remaining until the concrete reaches the predetermined strength.

The flexible probe is cut off and left permanently inside the concrete once monitoring is no longer required.

CCL senior precast engineer Luke Kani Zihni said: “With so many variables affecting the curing times and maturity of concrete the actual times can differ, which often adds unnecessary expense and time.

“Using the Maturix system can give an accurate, real-time indication of the concrete strength. With built-in features such as SMS notifications and predicted curing times, the system reduces reliance on the costly use of the conventional cube test methods of compression crushing to determine the strength at a certain point in time, delivering cost savings and eliminating a number of risk factors to improve build quality and reduce future maintenance costs.”

Sensohive founder and chief executive Casper Harlev said: “The Maturix system was developed in Denmark and is already used in concrete construction projects around the world, including 360 projects globally last year alone. We believe it is an innovative solution that will bring significant value to projects and precast manufacturers in the UK and Ireland in terms of cost, time savings and build quality. We’re looking forward to seeing how it benefits customers and their projects.

“The partnership with CCL is a great opportunity for us: they are experts in post-tensioning and pre-tensioned concrete technology and this is where our solution can create great value in delivering real-time insights. With CCL’s strong position in the market and its focus on innovation, we are sure that the collaboration is the right step for both parties.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk