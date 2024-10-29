CCS acquires BSF

"Improving the image of construction"

The Considerate Constructors Scheme (CCS) has moved on from its 1990s origins as a tidy site initiative and now seeks to improve the image of the construction industry more widely.

It is owned by the Construction Products Association and the Construction Industry Council, via Construction Umbrella Bodies (Holdings) Limited, and is thus independent of contractors that actually undertake construction.

Building a Safer Future (BSF) was set up in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire to promote a culture change in the construction industry, to encourage all parties to put safety before profit. Originally conceived to focus on high-rise residential buildings, BSF has since extended its scope to cover all construction activity.

CCS and BSF have always been closely allied, as they are both owned by Construction Umbrella Bodies – as is the Code for Construction Product Information (CCPI), a similar marketing initiative designed to improve the industry’s battered post-Grenfell image.

In 2020, CCS was appointed to take on responsibility for the management of the BSF charter that companies are encouraged to support. CCS subsequently established a new, not-for-profit independent organisation, Building a Safer Future Ltd, with an independent governance structure, to lead and develop the charter further.

Peter Caplehorn, chief executive of the Construction Products Association and a non-executive director of CCS, said: “The acquisition signals our continued commitment to improved safety and standards in the construction industry. Having originally managed the charter, CCS is the commonsense future home for the BSF business, staff and clients. While having different focal points, we share common goals around safety, collaboration and a culture of improvement.”

Construction Industry Council chief executive Graham Watts is a director of both CCS and BSF. Speaking with his BSF hast one, he said: “Our common purpose is key in helping organisations to meet their requirements, ensuring that risk profiles are reduced across the industry. As the only independent champion for change in the sector, CCS was really the only choice for us.”

