Cementation proves concept of hydrogen dual-fuel piling rig

The dual-fuel piling rig in action

The modified rig was used to install four 30-metre deep piles.

The trial took place as part of work done in partnership by ULEMCo and Cementation Skanska, working with the Business Research Establishment (BRE), funded through the BEIS Phase 1 Red Diesel Replacement competition.

ULEMCo and Cementation Skanska modified a medium sized CFA piling rig, converting it so that the machine component operated using energy from on-board hydrogen tanks. Using the dual-fuel system, both diesel and biofuels (HVO) can be mixed with hydrogen, displacing the fuel with hydrogen, resulting in a reduction in fuel use and lower CO2 emissions.

Following yard trials simulating the technology, the rig was brought onto a HS2 site in London where it demonstrated that the dual-fuel adaptation can be applied more widely.

Cementation Skanska managing director Terry Muckian said: “Using this rig in a real-world environment to install piles on a commercial site is an exciting milestone. It follows the success of the simulated trials last year and is the next step towards rolling the technology out more widely.

“This project goes beyond piling and ground engineering, it provides proof of concept for converting other types of heavy construction equipment, paving the way to construction site decarbonisation.”

