Cement's the same but the packaging is greener

Old wine in new bottles

Tarmac says it is first major cement manufacturer in the UK to move to 50% recycled plastic in its packaging. The weatherproof bags are also recyclable.

Products manufactured at the company’s cement plant packaging facilities in Scotland and Wales are all now in production with the new bag, which has the same rip, tear and puncture resistance as the previous plastic packaging (which was only 30% recycled), as well as providing protection from rain and water.

Other sites currently producing a 30% recycled content bag are due to switch to the new packaging in the coming months.

Tarmac, part of CRH these days, was unable to quantify the impact that the extra recycled content in the packaging had on the carbon content of the overall bag of cement. However, it is keen to be seen to be trying.

Gareth Osborne, senior marketing manager in Tarmac’s Cement and Lime business, said: “Our Blue Circle products have a proud history of innovation and we’re excited to launch these new eco bags which are a significant step in our sustainability journey, at the same time as providing the weatherproof and robust packaging that our customers want and need.

“As one of the leading packed cement manufacturers in the UK it's important that we continually take steps to contribute to the circular economy. Increasing the amount of recycled content in packaging materials and helping raise awareness of how our bags can be recycled by customers is a key part of this.”

