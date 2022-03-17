Cemex launches latest contest for start-ups

It has partnered again with Dysruptek by Haskell, Ferrovial, GS Futures, Hilti, Vinci Group´s Leonard, Nova by Saint Gobain, and has welcomed Black & Veatch, Procore Technologies and Zacua Ventures to the initiative.

The Construction Startup Competition 2022 is open for start-ups in their early stages - up to their commercialisation phase - who have developed innovative solutions that help solve the industry´s main challenges. Participants will be able to apply under four categories: green construction, enhanced productivity, construction´s supply chain, and construction future is now. The application phase of the competition will remain open until 4th September 2022.

The organisers said that the global challenge serves as a shortcut for entrepreneurs who wish to knock on the doors of potential business partners that can help develop their solutions. “Participants can expect to engage with any of the host companies even before the competition comes to an end, going as far as receiving investment or setting up agreements in the months following their application” said Gonzalo Galindo, Head of CEMEX Ventures. “This competition has served as a shortcut for many start-ups to connect with top industry investors and begin their successful collaborations, and this year´s line-up guarantees it will be no exception.”

The ten host companies will evaluate the applications before choosing the winners that will participate in a final ‘pitchday’ event in November 2022. The entrepreneurs will get the opportunity to showcase their solution to the competition´s jurors, as well as leading companies and investors from the construction and technology sectors.

Construction Startup Competition has seen over 2,000 start-ups from more than 80 countries participate since its first edition. The organisers said that plenty of them have gone on to collaborate with the participating companies after applying for the competition.

