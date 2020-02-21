Cemex sets new climate action goals

It has increased it 2030 target for reducing CO 2 emissions to 35% from 30% and has put in place a new goal of delivering net-zero-CO 2 concrete by 2050.

“Climate change has been a priority for Cemex for many years,” said Cemex CEO Fernando Gonzalez. “Our efforts have brought significant progress to date, but we must do more. This is why we have defined a more ambitious strategy to reduce CO 2 emissions by 2030 and to deliver net-zero CO 2 concrete by 2050.”

Cemex’s efforts to date have reduced its net specific CO 2 emissions by more than 22% compared to its 1990 baseline. The company said that its new goal of a 35% reduction of net specific CO 2 emissions by 2030 is aligned with the Science-Based Targets methodology, a requirement climate science says is necessary to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Cemex has produced a detailed CO 2 roadmap to accelerate the roll-out of proven technologies in all of its facilities, including investing in energy efficiency, using alternative fuels, expanding the use of renewable energy, and increasing the substitution of clinker with alternative cementitious materials.

Its new net-zero-CO 2 concrete aspiration for 2050 involves a path of open innovation that requires strategic partnerships and cross-industry collaboration in the development of breakthrough technologies like carbon capture, utilisation, and storage; novel clinkers with low heat consumption, alternative raw materials, carbonation of concrete waste for use as recycled aggregates, and the promotion of circular economy models that transform waste into fuel.

Cemex said that it currently consumes as either alternative fuel or alternative raw material 32 times more waste from other industries than the waste it generates and sends to landfill.

“In our business, we believe concrete - our end product - has a key role to play in the transition to a carbon-neutral economy, and is an essential component in the development of climate-smart urban projects, sustainable buildings, and resilient infrastructure,” said the company.

